The proposed zoning via Town of Creston

New Mennonite school proposed for the Creston Valley

The new school would have a playground and ballpark that local residents can use

Residents living in northern Creston may soon see a playground, ball diamond, school and a new church added to their neighbourhood.

At a Creston town council committee of the whole meeting on June 16, the Heartland Mennonite Brotherhood put forward a rezoning application for a four-acre property located on the corner of First Avenue and Collis Street, from rural residential to institutional for a church and religious private school.

The existing single-family dwelling and shop would be renovated into the institutional establishments. The northern portion of the property would be converted into a playground and ball diamond.

The church has a congregation of 90 people, and the private school is expected to be attended by 20 children.

Councillors raised concerns over more traffic in the neighbourhood and the stress that will put on First Avenue, which is in poor condition.

The property currently uses town water but is not on the town’s sewer system, and would need to be connected to handle the increased usage.

The applicants noted that the property served their purposes as they wanted more privacy for their school and church within a close distance to the town centre, and going further away presented issues in dealing with the agricultural land reserve.

Councillors voted to have the rezoning application sent back to staff for more information.

