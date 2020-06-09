From left to right, Esme, Pastor Stephen, Rico and Tertia Vangroonen (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance)

St Stephens Church reopens in a COVID-19 world

New safety measures adopted including new ways of giving communion

Saint Stephens Presbyterian Church has reopened for regular services.

The church service held in a new way, following the COVID-19 regulations as laid out by the Ministry of Health. The chapel where worship usually takes place was left empty as the worshipers gathered in the hall next door. Chairs were set up six feet apart and spaced out for the 35 congregants.

Volunteers put the communion out on paper plates in front of each chair. Singing in the room was discouraged, so the room quietly hummed along to the instrumental hymns, with only a couple of songs sung by the band members.

According to Pastor Stephen Vangroonen, most of the church members showed up. “A few people told me they felt uncomfortable with getting together in such a large group, so didn’t come, but most of the congregation made it.”

Vangroonen came to Creston from the city of Mbombela, South Africa. He will be ordained within the next few weeks.

It was a significant change for the pastor and his family to move to Creston.

“It’s a fair bit cooler here than in South Africa, which took some getting used to, but the people have been amicable, and the climate is milder here than in many other parts of Canada, which I am thankful for,” Vangroonen said.

Safety and the challenge of working in a ‘post-Christian world’ were what attracted Vangroonen away from South Africa.

“There were a few reasons why I wanted to come to Canada, and it seemed like a challenge to do ministry in a post-Christian world. In Europe, Canada and, to a smaller extent, the United States, Christianity is in the margins and declining. In South Africa, over 85% of the country is Christian.”

“Of course, the crime rate and economic situation in South Africa also played a role. I see a better future for my children here in Canada, but we do miss our friends back in South Africa. Going from a church with 1,500 people and three Pastors to a church of 60 and just me has been a big change.”

Services at Saint Stephen’s are held every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; the church is located on the corner of Highway 3 and Vancouver Street.

READ MORE: Hungarian vocalist performs at Creston’s St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church

READ MORE: Creston’s St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church choir hosting the first concert

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Photos: 2020 grad class parades through Creston
Next story
Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Just Posted

MP Morrison demands Liberals recall Parliament

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian not satisfied with plan for summer committee meetings

St Stephens Church reopens in a COVID-19 world

New safety measures adopted including new ways of giving communion

Photos: 2020 grad class parades through Creston

The class dressed up and drove through the town in style

Kootenay Gallery of Art virtual store project well underway

The store will sell up to 300 items from West Kootenay artists once it launches in July

School District announces Rick Hansen Foundation difference-maker award winners

Creston student Alexis Folk and Nelson teacher Chris Mieske recognized by the Rick Hansen Foundation

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID: Poll

Fifty-three per cent said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces

Singh says NDP won’t support Liberal bill that would jail, fine CERB fraudsters

Singh says new criminal penalties will hit poor and racialized people harder

Canadians feel more anxious, drink more alcohol, eat more junk food amid pandemic

Statistics Canada numbers reveal shift in attitudes, behaviours during COVID-19

Director calls for clear plan to ease Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 travel restrictions

Evan Putterill advocating for Haida Gwaii to follow Restart B.C. plan with 3 to 4-week travel buffer

Most Read