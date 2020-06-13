The Town of Blackfalds has chosen to close parks in the community due to COVID-19. (Photo submitted by the Town of Blackfalds)

Creston playgrounds reopen to the public after being closed due to COVID-19

The public is advised to keep distance and take turns on the equipment

Creston Town Council has passed a motion to reopen all playgrounds, after the provincial government mandated the clousure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of June 11, playgrounds and outdoor gym equipment have been re-opened for use by the public. Council and staff ask that playground and park users practice proper hand hygiene by washing their hands immediately before and after using the playground equipment and to carry and use hand sanitizer if washroom facilities are unavailable.

Playground and outdoor exercise equipment will not be cleaned or sanitized beyond normal practice and routine inspections are ongoing. The Rotary splash area in Centennial Park remains closed until further notice.

READ MORE: Money approved for temporary workers camp in the Creston Valley to deal with accommodation issues during COVID-19

Coronavirus

