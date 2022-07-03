West Kootenay girls bring home gold

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament a few weeks ago.

The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament.

