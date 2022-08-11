Britnee Opsahl is wanted on an outstanding warrant. (Creston RCMP)

Woman wanted by Creston RCMP on outstanding warrant

The Creston RCMP are requesting public assistance to locate Britnee Opsahl

The Creston RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Britnee Opsahl who is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant.

She was charged on March 11 with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property.

Opsahl is described as a white woman with blonde/brown hair and green eyes, standing six foot one, and weighing approximately 230 pounds. She was last seen in Creston, B.C.

If you have information regarding Opsahl’s whereabouts, please call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.




