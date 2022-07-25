Man wanted on warrant by Creston RCMP

Chad Meszarosi was last seen in Creston when he fled police

The Creston RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate 38-year-old Chad Meszarosi.

He is a prolific offender who is currently at large and wanted on charges of uttering threats and breach of release order.

Meszarosi was last seen in Creston, B.C. when he fled from police. He is described as a white man with a stocky build of five foot nine and 180 pounds. He is unshaven with short, brown hair.

If seen, do not approach but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding Meszarosi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

READ MORE: One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambhala

Creston ValleyRCMP