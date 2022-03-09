Wild North Brewery to host fundraiser for Childrens’ Hospital

The event is in partnership with Save-On-Foods and Creston Fire Rescue

On March 1, Save-On-Foods management, Creston Fire Rescue staff, and Wild North Brewery posed outside to announce their partnership in the upcoming fundraiser for the BC Children’s Hospital. (Submitted)

A number of community partners have come together to support the BC Children’s Hospital (BCCH).

On Friday, March 18 from 12 to 7 p.m., a fundraiser will be held at Wild North Brewing Co., along with with Save-On-Foods and Creston Fire Rescue.

To show support, Creston residents are encouraged to stop by the brewery, located at 125 16 Ave N, for a burger and a beer.

Save-On-Foods has donated all of the food and supplies for the event. Burgers will cost $5 each with all proceeds going towards BCCH. Wild North will also donate $1 for every beer sold. Local firefighters will be on hand serving up the burgers to patrons.

Sam Pike, morning show host for Juice FM, is also scheduled to be on site to promote the event.

“Steve Smeaton (store manager of Save-On-Foods) approached us to see if we would be the host venue,” said Lisa Wood, co-owner of the brewery.

“He thought it would be a good way to work together, and we were happy to be a part of it.”

This will be the fourth community fundraiser that Wild North has participated in since its opening in May 2021.

Previously, donations were made to Lower Kootenay Band for the construction of Kulilu Garden, $1,000 to the Food Bank, and $500 to the Christmas Hamper Program.

“We are super humbled and honored by the support that we have received from the community,” said Wood.

“It’s not the easiest thing to open a business in the middle of a pandemic, and we were very nervous, but the support from the community has been overwhelming. So, we feel it’s so important to give back. This will be the largest fundraiser so far, and we are excited to partner with two great organizations in town that are super involved in the community.”

