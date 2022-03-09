Creston Valley Gleaners Society continues mission of giving back to the community

On March 3, Creston Valley Gleaners Society donated $10,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health towards the Starlite campaign to purchase new furniture for resident rooms at Swan Valley Lodge. (Submitted) Creston Valley Gleaners Society donates $10,000 to the Hospice Society. (Submitted) Creston Valley Gleaners Society donates $10,000 to the Creston Valley Hospital. (Submitted)

From Creston Valley Gleaners Society

What does Gleaners mean to you?

Creston Valley Gleaners Society is more than meets the eye. Maybe you shop at Gleaners for those unique, thrifty finds. Maybe you stop by to donate your used items. Maybe your family has a need for the Food Bank. Or maybe you are one of our amazing volunteers!

Did you know that Gleaners not only operates the Food Bank, but also gives back to the community in other ways?

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, Gleaners donated a total of $108,468 to community services and programs. In 2020, some difficult decisions had to be made, and the stores were closed for quite some time. Despite that, Gleaners was still able to disburse $28,400 to the community. And in 2021, things began looking up, and Gleaners once able to hit their stride once again by giving $91,985 to organizations such as Valley Community Services, Creston Valley Hospice, Creston Ministerial Association, Angel Flight, Canyon Lister School, Erickson Elementary School, Adam Robertson Elementary, and Kootenai Community Centre Society.

So far in 2022, Gleaners has already disbursed $41,052. For more information on these donations, visit the stores or the website at crestonvalleygleaners.ca.

The Gleaners’ Mission Statement is “to lend a hand where most needed and to treat with dignity and caring individuals in our community who are less fortunate”. We believe by operating the Creston Valley Food Bank and supporting these excellent organizations that provide essential services to the community in these challenging times, we are honoring our mission.

At Gleaners, we are proud to be part of this generous community. We are proud to assist the amazing non-profit community in the work they do. Thank you for your continued support and generosity!

charityCreston Valley