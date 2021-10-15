Want to stay engaged with Town of Creston projects? Let’s Talk

Residents can stay informed on the latest from town staff at letstalk.creston.ca

Launched this summer, the Let’s Talk website offers an easy way for residents to stay informed on projects and initiatives led by town staff. (Town of Creston)

This summer, the Town of Creston launched a new website, Let’s Talk Creston, as a way to engage with the community.

The town has been making efforts this year to improve communication with residents to better guide future planning and decision making.

“We wanted to create a meaningful, all-encompassing tool that can be used to engage with residents on multiple topics,” said Chief Administrative Officer Michael Moore.

“It’s an easy and simplistic way for people to find and follow information. The really positive thing about this is we can keep topics in the forefront as needed.”

On the website at letstalk.creston.ca, residents will see a list of ongoing municipal projects and initiatives on the front page. Right now, the multi-modal transportation plan, zoning bylaw rewrite 2021, 2022 municipal budget, Crawford Hill reservoir restoration, backyard hens, and residential curbside collection service are a few of the items listed.

By clicking on the blue “Sign Up” button at the top, residents can register to stay informed on project updates and announcements. Registration will also allow access to all available surveys, polls, and opportunities for feedback on the platform. Personal information is kept private and confidential.

Moore said it will be a useful way to collect data and respond directly to residents, as each page has a form for submitting questions.

Information on any finished or closed projects will also be archived on the site for anyone to review.

“For instance, after the budget process is finished this year, you could go back and look at it and review comments,” said Moore.

“It will stay live on the site.”

Visit letstalk.creston.ca to sign up and begin contributing your thoughts, ideas, and feedback.

Creston Valley