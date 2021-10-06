Creston town council seeks public input on multi-modal transportation plan

Residents are asked to provide their input on the new Multi-modal Transportation Plan. (Photo by Monique Tamminga)

The Town of Creston is seeking public engagement on developing a new Multi-modal Transportation Plan.

In 2017, town staff identified the need to develop a new plan in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, recognize multiple modes of travel, and encourage opportunities for pedestrians, bicycles, and scooters while also promoting road safety within the community.

In May of 2021, the planning and engineering firm of WATT Consulting Group was contracted to work on this task. Since then, a downtown parking survey and other forms of data collection have been completed.

“We have three communication phases that are currently underway,” said Colin Farynowski, manager of engineering, at the Sept. 21 meeting.

Until Tuesday, Oct. 12, residents can get involved by taking the online survey at letstalk.creston.ca/multimodaltransportation-plan and providing their ideas for enhanced mobility and connectivity.

The questions will help town staff to better understand how residents currently travel around town, whether that be by walking, cycling, driving or other methods. The feedback collected through the survey will help to inform the main priorities in the Multi-modal Transportation Plan.

Another way to get involved is through filling out the DIY Mobility Mapping Activity Sheet. Residents can share a trip taken through town and how the experience could be improved.

Mapping Activity Sheets are available for pickup at Town Hall, Summit Cycles and Sports, Creston Valley Public Library, Kootenay Employment Services, and the Creston Valley Visitor Centre. It can also be downloaded online at letstalk.creston.ca/diy-mobility-mapping-activity.

Those who complete the survey and/or activity sheets will be entered to win one of five $50 gift cards to a local restaurant of their choice. Please remember to add your phone number or email address to be entered into the draw.

“When we conducted public engagement for the curbside recycling program, we received 360 responses,” said Farynowski.

“So it would be really great to get at least 300 responses from the community again.”

Once the public engagement process is complete, the next phase of development will continue into the fall to refine the goals of the plan.

“We will start dealing with the larger organizations like the RCMP, BC Ambulance Services, the Ministry of Transportation, the Fire Hall, BC Transit, and other entities to get some feedback on what they would like to see to facilitate their operations in the future,” said Farynowski.

To stay updated on the Multi-modal Transporation Plan and other town projects, check out letstalk.creston.ca and subscribe via email on the project page. There is also a “Questions” tab that allows residents to seek more information and get in touch with town staff.

