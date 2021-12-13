A pedestrian was killed on Dec. 10. File photo

Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 3A in Tarrys

Incident took place on the highway between Castlegar and Nelson

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle driving on Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson on Friday afternoon.

According to BC Highway Patrol, a woman in her forties was crossing the highway after disembarking from a transit bus at a designated stop when she was struck by a Honda Accord travelling south near Tarrys Road in Tarrys.

Police say the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but impairment has been ruled out.

BC Highway Patrol out of Nelson has taken charge of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, BC Coroners’ Service and BC Transit.

RCMP say this is a reminder to drivers and pedestrians alike that as the weather and lighting conditions worsen as we enter the winter months to be extra vigilant for the safety of all road users.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BCHP at 250-354-5180 and reference file 2301: 2021-6323.

