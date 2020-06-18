Open burning temporarily allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 fires allowed across the fire centre, Category 3 allowed in some areas

The Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC) is temporarily lifting bans on some Category 2 and 3 fires across the region.

After looking at weather patterns and considering the time of year, the British Columbia Wildfire Service has identified a brief window to temporarily allow Category 2 open burning throughout the entire Southeast Fire Centre and Category 3 open burning in specified areas.

Category 3 open burning will be permitted for the Arrow, Kootenay Lake, and Columbia fire zones within the SEFC. However, the Category 3 prohibitions will remain in effect for the Boundary, Cranbrook, and Invermere fire zones.

The fire centre is encouraging anyone that is planning to conduct an open burn to check the ventilation index, follow the open burning smoke control regulations and follow safe burning practices.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number. A burn registration number is not required to light a category 2 open fire.

READ MORE: Castlegar Fire Department sees decline in calls during COVID-19 crisis

Category 2 open burns include:

• one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size

• the use of fireworks

• burn barrels and burn cages

• sky lanterns

• exploding binary targets

Category 3 open burning includes :

• fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

• the burning of one or more windrows

The Southeast Fire Centre encompasses the area extending from the United States border in the south to Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands or Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C./Alberta border in the east.


