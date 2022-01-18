Next generation takes over Creston winery

Wes Johnson and his fiancée Myran Hagenfeldt purchased the Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery from his parents

One of southeast British Columbia’s best-known and most-awarded wineries is making the transition to a new generation of owners.

Wes Johnson and his fiancée Myran Hagenfeldt have purchased the Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery in Creston from his parents, Bob Johnson and Petra Flaa, who founded the winery in 2007.

Baillie-Grohman’s early vintages of wine were made by a visiting New Zealand winemaker. Johnson completed his oenology (study of wines) degree in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand before returning home in 2014 to join his family winery as the full-time winemaker.

“My passion is to be able to make elegant, handcrafted wines that showcase our unique terroir here in Creston,” he said.

Johnson has earned acclaim for his skilful handling of the vineyard’s cool climate grapes, which include Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Gewurztraminer. His editions of Sparkling Wine, Rosé, and Reserve Pinot Noirs have all proven to be popular additions to the marketplace.

“It’s an exciting step for us to build on the legacy that Bob and Petra have created and to play an integral part in putting this emerging wine-growing region, the Kootenays, on the map,” said Hagenfeldt, who brings with her 15 years of experience in the wine industry from New Zealand and Canada.

Johnson and Hagenfeldt both said they are thrilled about their new venture. With their knowledge and passion, they are ready to make their own mark in the B.C. wine industry.

