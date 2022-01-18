Creston Community Networking Group shares information between local agencies

The focus of the group is to share information and ideas, partner on programs, and avoid duplication of services

The Community Networking Group aims to share information on local non-profits and service agencies.

If your group or agency has programs and activities to promote in the community, perhaps joining the Community Networking Group would be of benefit. We get the word out.

In 2001, volunteers from Home Support and Creston Valley Hospice set up the Community Response Network to deal with various issues in the community.

After several years, the group decided to become the Community Networking Group. It has no official structure, but aims to facilitate communication between different non-profits and service agencies.

Now numbering approximately 40 entities (including public, non-profit, and government services), members meet for one hour monthly to share information with each other.

The focus of the group is to share ideas, partner on programs, avoid duplication of services, and ensure that each group knows what is offered locally for their members. It provides a valuable communication tool for these groups, many of which do not have large advertising budgets.

Some members include Valley Community Services, Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS), Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS), Creston Museum, Creston and District Community Complex, Creston Valley Public Library, Emergency Services, Cresteramics, Creston Valley Community Foundation, Therapeutic Riding, Better at Home, Creston Climate Action Society, Creston Valley Community Housing Society, Spectrum Farms, and other non-profit groups.

There is no religious, political, or commercial element to the group. While many of the members are employed in various service agencies, much of the focus is on volunteer activities.

After each monthly meeting, the facilitator emails reports to each member. If a member is not in attendance at the meeting, they are able to email in their individual reports.

The Community Networking Group meets for one hour on the second Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. in the meeting room at the Creston Valley Public Library (located at the back door). To join, please contact facilitator Signe Miller via email at kenandsigne@gmail.com or by phone at 250-428-6678. All attendees must follow public health orders and provide proof of double vaccination at meetings.

