The damaged bridge. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

Multi-vehicle collision damages Highway 3 bridge outside of Creston

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 has left damage to Walker Bridge.

On June 21 at approximately 11:11 a.m., Creston RCMP arrived on scene to the three-vehicle collision approximately nine kilometres east of Creston.

A pick-up truck allegedly crossed the centre line and was struck by a gravel truck.

A pick-up truck allegedly crossed the centre line and was struck by a gravel truck. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

When officers arrived they discovered the bridge had been damaged and a gravel truck was totally disabled off the road. The pick-up truck sustained major damage along with the trailer it was pulling. A small car also received some damage.

The highway was shut down temporarily while First Responders rendered aid to the parties involved. Impairment was not a factor in the collision. The driver of the pick-up was issued a violation ticket for their role in the collision.

All parties received minor injuries and two were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

Creston Valley

