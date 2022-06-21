Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.

On Thursday, June 16, at approximately 4:09 p.m., Creston RCMP and BC Highway Patrol attended the 600-block of 8th Ave S, Creston for a single vehicle collision.

When officers arrived they discovered a power pole had been severed and was hanging by the wires, and a vehicle was lodged into a fence. The collision caused approximately half of Creston to lose power.

A male driver was identified as the lone occupant. He suffered minor injuries.

Investigators determined the driver only had a learner’s licence and that he was impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets along with a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Creston RCMP would like to thank the public and BC Highway Patrol with their assistance during this investigation.

Cst. Brett Urano, Creston RCMP