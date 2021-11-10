Low COVID-19 case counts continue across West Kootenay

This map from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

The region saw 26 new cases last week

New COVID-19 case counts continue to remain static across the West Kootenay.

The region saw 26 new cases between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, according to weekly data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control. That is the same number of new cases as the previous week.

Trail has the highest number of new cases for the time period at seven, followed by Grand Forks at six. Nelson had five cases, Creston had four, Castlegar had three and Kootenay Lake had one. There were no new cases in the Arrow Lakes area.

The cumulative COVID-19 case counts from January 2020 to the end of October 2021 are: Nelson – 851, Trail – 531, Creston – 400, Castlegar – 336, Grand Forks – 305, Arrow Lakes – 87, Kootenay Lake 53

As of Nov. 9, Trail still leads the region with 85 per cent of all eligible people fully vaccinated, followed by Castlegar at 78 per cent and Grand Forks at 75 per cent.

Nelson is at 74 per cent, along with Arrow Lakes (73), Kootenay Lake (69) and Creston (68).

