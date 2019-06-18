Four fires still burning in West Kootenay

More than 25 fires were started by lightning in the last week.

Last week’s lightning sparked around 27 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre and several are still burning a week later.

However, one fire near Creston is suspected to be caused by humans.

According to the Southeast Fire Centre, the majority of of the fires were very small – under 0.1 hectares.

SEFC spokesperson Ashley Davidoff said that the fire centre responded to all of the incidents.

The Tracey Creek fire near Champion Lakes Provincial Park received air tanker support on Sunday in order to minimize fire growth prior to the arrival of ground crews.

Davidoff said that people tend to worry whenever they see an air tanker — thinking it means there is a large out-of-control fire. She said that is not necessarily the case, as tankers will be used in the early attack phase in order to buy some time for ground crews to arrive.

As of press time, all of the active wildfires in the West Kootenay region including the Arrow and Kootenay Lake Fire Zones are all classified as “being held” or “under control”.

The majority of the fires that started in the last week are now out.

“It is common to see this type of fire activity during this time of year after a lightning event,” said Davidoff. “We anticipate weather events in advance and resource accordingly.”

A new fire was discovered on Tuesday south of Salmo at Hellroaring Creek. Its cause is currently listed as unknown.

The fires still burning in the West Kootenay are:

Tracey Creek — near Champion Lakes Provincial Park (.9 hectares)

Mount Drewry — on the west shore of Kootenay Lake (.3 hectares)

Arrow Creek — north of Creston (human caused)

Hellroaring Creek — south of Salmo (.01 hectares)



