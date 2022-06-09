Creston Valley Seniors Association offers weekly fun

The hall is set to be renovated this summer thanks to a grant from Columbia Basin Trust

Seniors are at the heart of the Creston community.

According to the 2021 Census from Statistics Canada, 38 per cent of the town’s population are people over the age of 65.

To enrich the lives of these older folks, the Creston Valley Seniors Association has returned with a full weekly schedule of activities.

On Mondays, Bingo is held from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Tai Chi is on from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

On Wednesday and Fridays, an instructor hosts line dancing sessions open to all ages. Beginners dance from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Beginners plus from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Advanced from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The drop-in fee is $5, or $3 for Advanced.

On Thursdays, Canasta will be hosted from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Pool can also be played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Pancake breakfasts are held on the last Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Crib tournaments are one Saturday per month, with a sign-up sheet posted at the hall.

Saturday jam sessions will resume in September.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these activities will be continuing at the soon-to-be newly renovated hall thanks to a grant of $65,700 from Columbia Basin Trust.

Along with $16,400 from the Seniors Association, the funds will go towards energy-efficient building upgrades including improved insulation, better ventilation systems, LED and sensor lighting, and solar panels on the roof.

For full access to all of the events and activities, annual membership costs only $12. Currently, there are about 70 members, an increase from only 22 last year.

“We’re still we’re still looking for new members, and we’d love some new volunteers too,” said President John Pawelko.

“If anybody has some brilliant ideas they’d like to share with us. We’re up for it.”

For more information on activities or membership, contact John Pawelko at 250-428-6065 or visit the Creston Valley Seniors Association Facebook page. A schedule of events is also posted at the Seniors Association Hall, located at 810 Canyon Street across the street from Gleaners.

