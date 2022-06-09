Many activities for seniors resume at New Horizons

Submitted by New Horizons Seniors Society

The New Horizons Seniors Society is an umbrella organization for groups providing recreation for seniors, although everyone is welcome at our events. We are in the process of resuming our activities post-COVID and would love to see new people join us.

All activities are hosted in the Rotocrest Hall, located at 230 19 Ave N, in the southeast corner of the Creston and District Community Complex parking lot.

The therapeutic exercise group meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at a cost of $1 per session. The main objective of the group is range of motion, to help people remain active. People with physical problems, along with those who are still active, are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Dorothy Pfeifer at 250-428-4940.

An active bridge group hosts three games per week. These games will be on hiatus for the summer starting at the end of June and resuming in September. Mondays at 1 p.m. is a non-sanctioned duplicate game. On Tuesdays from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., casual games are held for those who have at least a basic knowledge of bridge and would like to learn more. And Thursdays at 1 p.m. is an American Contract Bridge League sanctioned duplicate game. All games are $3 per person. If you do not have a partner, we will find you one.

The crib group meets every Tuesday from 6:45 to 9 p.m., with a tournament hosted the first Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. A tournament costs $10 (with a chance to win cash prizes), while regular Tuesday games are only $3.

Each Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Coffee Break offers coffee, goodies, and fellowship for $3.

Pool is also offered three times per week, but needs new members.

The monthly Dinner and Dance will resume in October, while the monthly pancake breakfasts also plans to restart in the fall.

Also starting in September, a dance will be held every Tuesday at 2 p.m. for a cost of $6, with live music when possible.

If you are interested, please contact New Horizons. For more information, call our President Sandi Haley at 250-428-2423 or email her at sandi.h@telus.net.

B.C. Seniors’ Week is celebrated June 5 to 11 in 2022. This year, recognition of the over one million seniors in the province is particularly special as we emerge from the pandemic and start to resume normal activities again. Here in Creston, approximately 38 per cent of the town’s population is seniors over the age of 65. Their contributions to the community, dedicated volunteerism to local non-profits, and stories of wisdom from their life experience, add vibrance and value to Creston.

