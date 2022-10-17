Creston RCMP Report: Man visits hospital for pellet gun wound

He didn’t want to admit his friend shot him while goofing off

Creston RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifters. (Courtesy of RCMP)

The Creston RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifters. If you are able to identify the either shoplifter, please call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Creston RCMP had 61 calls for service from Oct. 10 to 16. Here are the highlights:

October 10

• Officers were called to the hospital for a possible gun shot victim. Officers determined that the victim did not want to admit that he and his friend were playing with a pellet gun. The victim was shot in the leg by the pellet gun after challenging his friend and saying that it wouldn’t break skin. He was adamant that he had no idea how he was shot. His friend openly reported the incident and both were warned to behave like adults.

October 11

• Officers attended a two-vehicle collision where a small car rear ended another vehicle. One driver was issued multiple violation tickets for their poor driving ability.

• Officers located a woman driving who allegedly was impaired by drugs. Officers removed the driver from the road, and the vehicle was impounded.

October 12

• A person fell victim to a phone scam where the suspect got them to buy several gift cards.

October 13

• Officers were called a loud screams but determined it was just a bunch of youths having a lively game of basketball. The officers did not shoot in any hoops due to their lack of skill level.

October 14

• A man reported that his wallet had been stolen out of his unlocked truck and his card had been used to purchase items. The public is reminded to follow the ‘9 p.m. routine’ and always secure all buildings and vehicles.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

