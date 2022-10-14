BP File

Motorists robbed by man on motorcycle near Castlegar

Police seeking witnesses to highway robbery

Castlegar RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after two men were robbed at a highway pullout near Castlegar.

According to a police statement, two men reported stopping their vehicle between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at a pullout on Hwy 3 approximately 10 to 15 minutes west of Castlegar.

A motorcycle that was travelling behind the men also stopped at the same pullout.

The motorcyclist allegedly approached the men, demanding money and threatening violence. No weapons were brandished, but the suspect alleged he had a concealed firearm.

The suspect male departed on his motorcycle after acquiring an amount of cash before continuing to travel east toward Castlegar.

The two males were not physically injured.

The suspect is described as being an older-aged Caucasian male, wearing no helmet. He was wearing a bandana on his head, a black leather Harley Davidson vest, blue jeans and black boots. The motorcycle was described as being a Harley Davidson, with no further description obtained.

Castlegar RCMP are asking anyone that has information or dash cam footage from travelling on this stretch or road during this time frame (Oct. 13, between 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.) to contact them at (250)365-7721.

