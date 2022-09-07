Creston constable pedals 1,000 km for kids in need

Creston’s own Const. Brett Urano will be tackling the Cops for Kids Ride across southeastern B.C. to raise funds and awareness for children facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis.

Urano joins 31 of his law enforcement colleagues who have been training on their own time, volunteering at community events, and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 in order to be selected for the team.

“All of us have been training for months, and we’ve had fundraising events all summer, but now it’s time for the rubber to hit the road. Literally,” said Urano.

“I know that it’s going to be a tough journey cycling over some of those mountain passes, but if it means that my hard work will make life a little bit easier for a family with a child on their way to wellness, then sign me up.”

This is the first time that Creston’s detachment has sent a delegate in many years, and Urano said the outpouring of community support has been incredible.

“I have so many people to thank for helping me reach my fundraising goal,” said Urano.

“Now all I have to do is the pedalling. I can’t wait to get started.”

Urano will travel to Kelowna to meet the team for the first time this Thursday.

The group will leave Kelowna the next morning on Friday, Sept. 9 and spend 10 days cycling through the South Okanagan, over to the Kootenays as far east as Cranbrook, before returning back through Kamloops and Vernon to Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 18.

During the trip, the team will stop in communities across the province at events organized to meet with the children who benefit from the fundraising efforts, and for the public to meet with these riders who have dedicated much in order to pedal for the local kids.

The team will arrive in Creston on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to the Creston RCMP detachment at 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to come down to meet the team and show their support.

Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. To follow the team on their journey, or to make a donation, please visit www.copsforkids.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

