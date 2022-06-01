Creston constable seeks donations towards Cops for Kids fundraiser

Constable Brett Urano is aiming to raise $2,500 for kids in need

To help kids in need, police officers will pedal across southeastern B.C. this fall.

Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation of dedicated RCMP members and friends committed to assisting children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis in the Southern Interior region.

The signature event, the Cops for Kids Ride, supports family’s financial needs for medical equipment, mobility, and learning aids. Since 2001, over $5.8 million dollars has been raised.

In 2021, Cops for Kids assisted over 258 children who required medical treatment outside their home community for specialized therapies, medical equipment, and more. The need is continuing to grow and so we’re working even harder to be there when families need us most.

This year, bikers will travel over 1,000 kilometres in 10 days from from Sept. 9 to 18 to raise money and awareness for the kids who need it. Each rider must donate their time and raise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate in the ride.

“The annual Cops for Kids ride is a challenging and rewarding event for each of us riders,” said Const. Brett Urano, a Creston resident.

“We will cover some grueling terrain, which will serve as a constant reminder of the struggles our little ambassadors face every day.”

Urano is the first participant to join from Creston in quite a few years. He is asking the community to donate towards his individual goal.

“By donating to our journey, you are also helping children in our community,” he said.

Fundraising efforts have already begun with a spin ride and hot dog sale at Creston’s Save-On-Foods on Saturday, May 28, which raised $500.

As of May 31, Const. Urano has raised $1,710 towards his goal.

“Thank you for your continued support of this important cause, and your devotion to helping little hearts in our community,” said Urano.

Donate to the cause at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/cops-for-kids-charitable-foundation/p2p/2022copsforkidsride/page/brett-urano/.

To learn more about Cops for Kids, visit copsforkids.org.

