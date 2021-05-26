Creston announces 2020 Citizen of the Year

Submitted by Creston Valley Rotary Club

John Huscroft has been awarded Citizen of the Year for 2020. Every year, the award is announced during the Creston Valley Blossom Festival. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement was delayed for 2020, but this nomination was well worth the wait!

John was born and raised in the Creston Valley. With his wife, Carol, he has raised their family of three children here. John has and continues to be very involved in the community, giving countless volunteer hours to many committees and causes to benefit the community at large. Some of his community service includes, but are not limited to the Creston Valley Blossom Festival Association, where he organized the great entertainment for the annual opening ceremonies. He has been instrumental in bringing bands to both Kitchener and Creston over several decades and was involved as band manager both here and in the Vancouver area. He was also a director for the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and in that position was instrumental in negotiating and arranging financing for the purchase of the current Chamber building (the Armitage Centre), as well as the Gleaners Two property, and the town parking area that the Saturday Farmer’s Market utilizes. One of John’s proudest accomplishments has been the creation of the history wall on display in the Armitage Centre. This consumed about three years of John’s personal time and will serve as a lasting legacy to our community and area. John also served as a Director of the Kootenay Columbia Discovery Centre Board, actively pursuing replacement for the Wildlife Interpretive Centre.

John is always there to give a helping hand to anyone in need, whether it be someone travelling through Creston and in need of a place to stay, or to plow a neighbour’s driveway after a winter snowfall. He is always ready with his personal airplane to fly a friend to tour around the valley or to help during a search-and-rescue type situation. John has served as an auxiliary police officer when needed. He has been very active with the Creston Valley Rotary Club on many projects, some of which is the Millennium Park initiative, walking trails, firewood sales, hosting Rotary exchange students, and more. He has passed his love of charity work on to his children and his family are now third generation Rotarians. Congratulations John!

The Creston Valley Rotary Club sponsors the annual Citizen of the Year for the Creston Valley but a separate nomination committee consisting of some members of past Citizens of the Year reviews the nominations and approves who will receive this prestigious designation. It is not an easy task as all nominations are worthy of being declared the Citizen of the Year.

