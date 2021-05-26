Mayor Ron Toyota presented John Huscroft with an award as 2020 Citizen of the Year. (Submitted)

Creston announces 2020 Citizen of the Year

Congratulations to John Huscroft!

Submitted by Creston Valley Rotary Club

John Huscroft has been awarded Citizen of the Year for 2020. Every year, the award is announced during the Creston Valley Blossom Festival. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement was delayed for 2020, but this nomination was well worth the wait!

John was born and raised in the Creston Valley. With his wife, Carol, he has raised their family of three children here. John has and continues to be very involved in the community, giving countless volunteer hours to many committees and causes to benefit the community at large. Some of his community service includes, but are not limited to the Creston Valley Blossom Festival Association, where he organized the great entertainment for the annual opening ceremonies. He has been instrumental in bringing bands to both Kitchener and Creston over several decades and was involved as band manager both here and in the Vancouver area. He was also a director for the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and in that position was instrumental in negotiating and arranging financing for the purchase of the current Chamber building (the Armitage Centre), as well as the Gleaners Two property, and the town parking area that the Saturday Farmer’s Market utilizes. One of John’s proudest accomplishments has been the creation of the history wall on display in the Armitage Centre. This consumed about three years of John’s personal time and will serve as a lasting legacy to our community and area. John also served as a Director of the Kootenay Columbia Discovery Centre Board, actively pursuing replacement for the Wildlife Interpretive Centre.

John is always there to give a helping hand to anyone in need, whether it be someone travelling through Creston and in need of a place to stay, or to plow a neighbour’s driveway after a winter snowfall. He is always ready with his personal airplane to fly a friend to tour around the valley or to help during a search-and-rescue type situation. John has served as an auxiliary police officer when needed. He has been very active with the Creston Valley Rotary Club on many projects, some of which is the Millennium Park initiative, walking trails, firewood sales, hosting Rotary exchange students, and more. He has passed his love of charity work on to his children and his family are now third generation Rotarians. Congratulations John!

The Creston Valley Rotary Club sponsors the annual Citizen of the Year for the Creston Valley but a separate nomination committee consisting of some members of past Citizens of the Year reviews the nominations and approves who will receive this prestigious designation. It is not an easy task as all nominations are worthy of being declared the Citizen of the Year.

READ MORE: Creston’s 2021 Citizen of the Year

READ MORE: Creston’s 2021 Junior Citizen of the Year

Creston Valley

Previous story
Creston’s 2021 Citizen of the Year
Next story
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

Just Posted

Brewmaster Casey Staple and co-owners Craig and Lisa Wood pose at Wild North Brewing Company on their opening day. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
New craft brewery bubbles up in Creston

“We just want to bring something unique, vibrant, and cool to our old hometown.”

Three masked suspects allegedly smashed windows at a residence near Salmo on early Tuesday morning. File photo
Police searching for suspects after attempted armed break-in in Salmo

RCMP say three suspects were wearing masks when the incident occurred

Mayor Ron Toyota presented John Huscroft with an award as 2020 Citizen of the Year. (Submitted)
Creston announces 2020 Citizen of the Year

Congratulations to John Huscroft!

Madeline Darby is the 2021 Junior Citizen of the Year. (Submitted)
Creston’s 2021 Junior Citizen of the Year

Congratulations to Madeline Darby!

A travel trailer fire on Victoria Day is considered suspicious. Photo: Castlegar Fire Department
Castlegar Victoria Day trailer fire considered suspicious

The recreational trailer was parked near Canadian Tire when the fire began

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Bob Finnie, Rotary Club of Golden, Ruth Finnie, Clare Mallow, JoAnna’s House volunteer and KGH Foundation board member; Doug Rankmore, CEO, KGH Foundation;Allison Ramchuk, Chief Development Officer KGH Foundation and Darlene Haslock, Manager JoeAnna’s House.
Kootenay Rotary clubs donate $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House at Kelowna General Hospital

JoeAnna’s House provides 20 guest bedrooms for out of town families

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

Most Read