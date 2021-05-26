Creston’s 2021 Junior Citizen of the Year

Submitted by the Creston Valley Rotary Club

The pandemic has been hard for the entire world the last fifteen months, but it must be particularly difficult for our youth. It is with great pride that our Creston Valley Rotary Club is given the opportunity to honor some of these great kids. We are pleased to announce that Madeline Darby is our 2021 Junior Citizen of the Year recipient.

Madeline is currently attending Prince Charles Secondary School (PCSS) for Grade 11. She is actively involved in the student community and is an engaged and positive presence at the high school. Some of her accomplishments include volunteering as a student trustee, student council member, and being involved in many student projects. These include the school bell system, 2021/2022 timetable, spirit events, upcoming School Improvement Plan, student surveys, and inclusive bathrooms.

Madeline is an advocate for the student voice and has worked hard to create a positive school culture for the students of PCSS.

