Monday update: Crews aggressively fighting Bombi Summit fire

Beavervale Creek fire is southeast of Castlegar off of Highway 3

The Beavervale Creek fire near the Bombi Summit. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Crews are actively fighting a fire near the Bombi Summit southeast of Castlegar.

The cause of the Beavervale fire is under investigation, but was first discovered Saturday, July 10.

It has grown to over 35 hectares.

According to the Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC) the fire is out of control. On Monday the fire was showing signs of a low vigor surface fire with an unorganized or inconsistent flame front. There have been two spot or excursion fires related to the main fire.

On Monday there were 33 firefighters, three helicopters, five pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire.

The SEFC says crews and equipment continue to make good progress on the ground. Crews wrapped sprinklers around the perimeter of the main fire to keep the area wet for the overnight burning period.

The spot fire yesterday was successfully suppressed and is under control.

On Sunday, airtankers reinforced the west flank with retardant, giving crews the time they need today to work on hand-building control lines in that area that is not workable for equipment guard.

Part of the objectives today is to tie those hand built control lines in with an already established fuel free. Heavy equipment is working on the southwest corner to support ground crews as needed.

Crews have also been actively working on another small excursion on the east side of the fire and have it wrapped in hose. Helicopters are returning to this incident today and continue bucketing the fire throughout the day.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from Castlegar, Salmo, Trail, and surrounding communities, as well as anyone travelling on Highways 3 and 3B in those areas.

There are 20 other fires burning in the West Kootenay.

