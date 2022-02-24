Air Canada resuming flights from Castlegar to Calgary this spring

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Air Canada will be resuming flights to Calgary from the West Kootenay Regional Airport beginning May 1.

WKRA manager Maciej Habrych told Castlegar city council about Air Canada’s plans at the Feb. 22 council meeting.

The afternoon flights will run daily.

“This is a strong signal that we are starting to see some normality,” said Habrych.

While not official yet, Habrych also said Air Canada is making plans to return to seven-days-a-week flights from WKRA to Vancouver some time in April. Right now flights between the two cities are running six days a week.

It was a week for good news at WKRA as the City of Castlegar found out they will be receiving a $524,000 federal grant to support airport services.

Habrych said the grant is meant to “soften the blow of the pandemic” at the airport.

