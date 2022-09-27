Diyet and the Love Soldiers kick off Creston Concert Society 2022/23 season

From Creston Concert Society

The Creston Concert Society is opening the 2022/23 season with a Sunday matinee on Oct. 2 featuring the “vulnerable, true to life songs” (Vancouver Sun) of Diyet and the Love Soldiers.

Diyet was born in a tent and spent her childhood on the ancestral lands of the Kluane First Nation people in Canada’s Yukon Territory. Coming from a family rooted in traditions but tempered with a good sense of adventurous hippie attitudes, Diyet has created a musical presence that is as diverse as her Southern Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish heritage.

She discovered her voice singing on the school bus, went on to acquire a degree in music, then became a published songwriter in Vancouver, B.C. When the pull of the North was too strong, she packed her bags with her Dutch husband, moving back to her village of 90 people without a plan or even a pub to play in. The result of this unlikely career move has been international collaborations, extensive touring, and two acclaimed albums – The Breaking Point and When You Were King. The third album Diyet & The Love Soldiers released in 2018 and received nominations for Folk Album Of The Year at The Indigenous Music Awards, Indigenous Artist Of The Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, and Indigenous Songwriter Of The Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Diyet and The Love Soldiers is alternative country, folk, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life. Diyet sings in both English and Southern Tutchone (her native language) and plays bass guitar. Backed by Love Soldiers: husband and collaborator, Robert van Lieshout (acoustic guitar, drums & percussion) and Juno Award winning producer Bob Hamilton (electric guitar, pedal steel & mandolin); this trio multi instrumental trio from the Yukon has a sound that can fill a big stage or capture an intimate room.

During the last decade Diyet and the Love Soldiers have performed nationally in Canada and internationally in Europe. Performance highlights include major folk, jazz, world and multi-disciplinary festivals and theatres in Canada, a tour in the UK, and upcoming tours in Germany and The Netherlands.

Continuing to live with feet firmly planted in two worlds, Diyet’s adventurous and sometimes chaotic life is on full display in her music. She often says, “Yesterday, fishing for our dinner on the ice, the next day, on the stage singing for you!”

Tickets for Diyet and the Love Soldiers are available for purchase by emailing info@crestonconcertsociety.ca. Advance tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for youth, or $28/$14 at the door. A limited number of physical tickets are available at Fly in the Fibre and Kingfisher Books. The show starts at 2 p.m. at the Kootenay River Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 2.

