Creston Concert Society reveals exciting 2022/23 season

From Creston Concert Society

Creston Concert Society has an exciting series lined up for 2022/23 and is ready to share the joy of music for another season.

The series opens with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 2 with Diyet & The Love Soldiers, an alternative country, folk, roots and traditional music trio, with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life. This multi instrumental trio hails from the Yukon and has a sound that captivates audiences. For more information, visit www. diyetmusic.com.

Black Umfolosi is one of Zimbabwe’s greatest ambassadors, performing music inspired by the traditional song and dance of their native southern Africa, with a beauty and enthusiasm that is unrivalled. The group have become firm favourites around the world with people of all ages and cultures, due to their natural ability to communicate, and the passion and feeling in their shows. They perform Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. To learn more about them, visit blackumfolosimusic.com.

Canadian roots music with a major make-over. Crack songwriting, brilliant and warped arrangements and stunning instrumental solos unite under the banner of a savvy eclecticism that’s always been The Wheat in the Barley’s guiding light. The band pulls together a lot of great influences into one package: Celtic, Slavic, French Canadian, Yiddish, Cajun and more. With an impressive array of instruments at their command, their shows are as danceable as they are listenable. They perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.wheatinthebarley.com for more.

On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m., we present Oktopus. The group’s eight virtuoso musicians offer festive, high-energy performances, at once melancholic and profound, sprinkled with humour and spiced with narrative, in which original compositions and finely crafted arrangements combine with improvisation. Its members’ complicity, shared passion, and hard work are what makes each of their performances so memorable—whether on stage, in the street, on a ship, in a hot air balloon or in your living room, Oktopus is simply… “spectentacular!” Visit www.oktopus.ca to learn more.

The Agora String Quartet will perform on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Composed of young and talented professional musicians, accompanied by pianist and conductor Nicolas Ellis, the group offers a vibrant, energetic chamber music concert! The ensemble has established a strong reputation on the Montreal music scene through its artistic excellence. Visit stationbleue.com/en/projects/nicolas-ellis-the-agora-quartet for more information on their background.

Meagan & Amy is a vibrant Canadian duo consisting of violinist Amy Hillis and pianist Meagan Milatz. They share an intense passion for innovative programming and fearless music-making. Praised for their energy, sensitivity, and musical maturity, they were awarded the first ever “Pan-Canadian Partnership” recital tour of 50 different Canadian cities in 13 provinces and territories. You can enjoy their performance on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.meaganandamy.com for more.

As we head into cooler weather, due to the ongoing potential uncertainties of health restrictions, Creston Concert Society will continue to sell only individual tickets for each performance and season passes will not be available. Tickets are available for $25 in advance for adults and $12 for youth, two weeks prior to the performances, or $28 and $14 at the door.

For more information and to keep up to date, like Creston Concert Society on Facebook and check out www.crestonconcertsociety.ca.

READ MORE: Creston’s all-candidates forum scheduled for Oct. 4

Creston ValleyEntertainment