What to do this week in Creston

Here are 7 fun ideas for how to spend some free time

Welcome to Friday Fun! Here are seven ideas for to fill your free time this coming week.

Please remember to respect COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

1. Check Out the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lot beside the Visitor Centre, at 121 Northwest Blvd.

Enjoy a fun, outdoor shopping experience while supporting local businesses. Every Saturday, dozens of vendors display their wares with something for everyone – from fresh fruit and vegetables, to baked goods, to jewellery, and woodworking.

2. Try for a Hole-in-One at Creston Mini Golf

Open daily during the summer from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 1531 Northwest Blvd.

Now open under new ownership, five teenagers are running the business for the summer to try their hand at entrepreneurship. The original charm remains, but the prices have lowered to just $10 per person ($5 for children). Stop by for a fun afternoon and show them some support. And get a scoop of ice cream while you’re there!

3. Explore Our Past at the Creston Museum

Open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 219 Devon Street.

The museum is a treasure trove of historical artifacts with both outdoor and indoor exhibits. Check out a one-room schoolhouse, a trapper’s cabin, a 100-year old Ford Model T, and more! The newest exhibit, ‘Standing Strong: Ktunaxa Traditions in a Changing World’, is also nearly complete. Admission by donation.

4. Meet the Cows at a Local Dairy Farm

Open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 3071 16 Street.

Kootenay Alpine Cheese Company is a family-owned dairy farm right here in the Creston Valley. You have probably seen their products at the local grocery stores! To learn more about their cows and the milking process, stop by the farm for a self-guided tour. Afterwards, stop by the shop to buy some specialty cheese.

5. Browse the Kunze Gallery

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 215 Northwest Blvd next to the grain elevators.

Browse pieces created by artists working in a variety of mediums, including large-scale paintings, granite carvings, pottery, and more.Exhibitions change and evolve frequently. The gift shop also offers an array of handmade products.

6. Observe Local Wildlife

Trails are always open. Centre open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 1760 West Creston Road.

If you are a nature lover, the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area is a wonderful place to hang out. Bring a pair of binoculars and explore the winding trails to see dozens of species of birds, western painted turtles, frogs, and beavers. The Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre has educational displays, information on events and tours, and an on-site naturalist available to answer questions.

7. Pick Berries

Locations and hours vary.

At this time of year, look no further than the valley for fresh, locally-grown fruits. In August, cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and saskatoons are ripening and ready to enjoy. Many local farms offer great deals on u-picks. If you’re not sure where to go, just take a spontaneous drive around the outskirts of Creston and keep an eye out for signs on the side of the road. Once you arrive at your chosen destination, be prepared to roll up your sleeves and enjoy the fruits of your own labour!

