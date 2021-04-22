A new season at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market begins

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will be opening for the outdoor season this weekend. (File Photo)

This weekend, the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will return for another sunny, outdoor season.

The market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Thanksgiving. It is located behind the Visitor Centre at 121 Northwest Blvd. with free parking off Cook Street.

Rylee Collins, market manager, said that she is thrilled to welcome back artisans now that the restrictions have been lifted by the B.C. government.

READ MORE: Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

“For months, we weren’t allowed to have vendors that weren’t considered part of essential food services,” said Collins.

“But artisans are such an integral part of the market. Especially here in the in Creston Valley, where we have so much talent. It just wasn’t the same without them.”

This year, approximately 30 vendors will be set up with their wares on display for opening weekend. By the peak of the season in mid-summer, there is usually between 55 to 60 vendors.

Some of the return favourites include Swan Valley Honey, William Tell Family Estate, and Kootenay Natural Meats, Alexis’ Artisan Breads, and Chickadee Cookie Co.

“I think you leave the market feeling such a sense of pride in our community,” said Collins.

“That connection to our local farmers and artisans is something I think a lot of people need right now.”

The market will still have some modifications to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions.

At the three points of entry, patrons will be asked to sanitize their hands and only shop with their family cohort. Congregating in large groups will be discouraged. Wearing a face mask is also recommended.

For more information, visit the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market Facebook page or crestonvalleyfarmersmarket.ca.

Most Read