Calls to RCMP increase

  • Creston updated Jan 10, 2017 at 9:53 AM

Creston RCMP continue to be busy, responding to a quarter more calls for service weekly compared to last year.

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room

  • Grand Forks  updated Jan 13, 2017 at 3:39 PM

The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun

New rules for RCMP auxiliaries

  • B.C.  updated Jan 12, 2017 at 12:55 PM

A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers

B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit

  • B.C. posted Jan 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM

That’s on top of the about $2 million cost to the RCMP

VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video

  • Whistler  posted Jan 12, 2017 at 9:00 AM

A B.C. Snowboarder's video is going viral as it gives a terrifying first-hand view of being washed away by an avalanche.

As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all

  • updated Jan 16, 2017 at 8:12 AM

Community Events, January 2017

