Town Council gets food update

  • Creston updated Jan 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM

Town of Creston staff and Creston Town Council focused heavily on the 2017-2018 budget and completion of the Official Community Plan.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

  •  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The Revelstoke Adventure Park has been given the final stamp of approval by the BC Government.

Cadets from across the Kootenays gathered in Castlegar for a sports weekend

  • Castlegar BC, Trail BC, Nelson BC, Rossland BC posted Feb 3, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Sea, Army and Air Cadets gathered in Castlegar last week for a sports weekend.

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

Feds' growth panel to push plans for future job skills, helping more women work

  • updated Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14 PM

Growth council's report to explore 5 themes

