School superintendent announces retirement

  • Creston updated Jan 17, 2017 at 10:34 AM

Jeff Jones, superintendent of schools and CEO of School District No. 8 announced his retirement last week.

Updated: Environmental groups criticize new mountain caribou recovery proposals

  • Revelstoke updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:46 PM

Report calls for wolf cull, moose and deer reductions to help increase mountain caribou populations in Revelstoke-Shuswap region.

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 19, 2017 at 5:00 PM

BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early

914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report

  • B.C.  updated Jan 19, 2017 at 10:22 AM

Overdose deaths increased by 80 per cent compared to 2015

New online registry lets renters screen landlords

  •  updated Jan 19, 2017 at 9:56 AM

Landlord BC believes the move will help both renters and landlords

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM

