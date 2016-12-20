- Home
Town learns of plans to celebrate Canada’s 150th
Year-long series of events designed to recognize importance of agriculture and arts in Creston.
Our Town
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know the news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma
News
Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston
Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato are charged with possessing an alien species without a permit
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
World News
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Our Town
Generosity toward Saskatchewan man astonishes resident
-
News
Woman killed in collision near Moyie
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
Community
3 lessons I learned this year
-
Opinion
Looking back and forward
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
News
IIO files report to Crown Counsel in Castlegar officer-involved shooting
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
Sports
Thunder Cats break their three game losing streak
-
Opinion
Creston shines bright at Cresteramics
-
News
Drinking and drug calls keep Creston RCMP busy
-
News
Former MLA Ben Stewart returning from Asia
-
News
Thousands of animals rescued in B.C.
-
News
ICBC rates to go up by 4.9 per cent
-
News
128 more illicit drug deaths in B.C. in November, 755 deaths this year
-
News
Cold adds risk as drug overdoses soar
-
News
Legalizing pot won’t help at U.S. border: immigration lawyer
-
News
Frigid temperatures, snow may have killed three people in B.C.
-
News
The death of Alan Thicke — is hockey OK for seniors?
-
News
Blackmores, Oler trial starts in Cranbrook
-
Sports
2 losses push Thunder Cats out of first place
-
Entertainment
Bringing history to life at Creston Museum
-
Business
Paddle and Portage offers new way to explore Creston Valley
-
Lifestyle
Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival slated for April 10