Non-emergency 911 calls dominate week

  • Creston updated Jan 24, 2017 at 10:15 AM

An unusually high number of 911 calls, only a few for actual emergencies, kept Creston police busy last week.

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

Q&A with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust

  • Castlegar, Rossland, Trail, Nakusp, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Fernie posted Jan 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Castlegar News caught up with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust, for a Q&A about what the trust is working on.

UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.

  • B.C. posted Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News

Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court

  • B.C. posted Jan 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM

High court upholds B.C. election ad law that forces anyone sponsoring a political advertisement during a provincial election to register

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

