Calls to RCMP increase
Creston RCMP continue to be busy, responding to a quarter more calls for service weekly compared to last year.
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
News
Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room
The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
That’s on top of the about $2 million cost to the RCMP
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
A B.C. Snowboarder's video is going viral as it gives a terrifying first-hand view of being washed away by an avalanche.
World News
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Vancouver’s ice follies entertain us
News
B.C.'s homeowner grant fix creates surprise winners
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
Sports
Thunder Cats start 2017 with two victories
Sports
Community
PCSS Photography class to silent auction their work
Opinion
A cornucopia of culture
News
A quiet New Year's for RCMP
Community
Pursuing an education from anywhere
News
Town prepares for Canada 150 celebrations
Business
B.C. job growth confined to southwest
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
News
Icy roads bad news for Creston Valley drivers
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
Our Town
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
News
Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
Our Town
Generosity toward Saskatchewan man astonishes resident
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
News
Town learns of plans to celebrate Canada’s 150th
Entertainment
Bringing history to life at Creston Museum
Business
Paddle and Portage offers new way to explore Creston Valley
Lifestyle
Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival slated for April 10