Icy roads bad news for Creston Valley drivers
Creston RCMP responded to 68 calls for service from December 19-25.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
Federal and provincial governments have yet to release final costs.
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
BC Hydro expects demand to remain high as long as mercury stays below zero
World News
$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld
$460K award for cops' secrecy breach upheld
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
Community
Keeping New Year resolutions at the gym
Opinion
The boomer and bust generation
Opinion
The negatives of complaining
Sports
Thunder Cats end year with win
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
Our Town
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
News
Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
Our Town
Generosity toward Saskatchewan man astonishes resident
News
Woman killed in collision near Moyie
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
Community
3 lessons I learned this year
News
George Michael dead at age 53
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
News
IIO files report to Crown Counsel in Castlegar officer-involved shooting
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
Sports
Thunder Cats break their three game losing streak
News
Town learns of plans to celebrate Canada’s 150th
News
Drinking and drug calls keep Creston RCMP busy
News
Blackmores, Oler trial starts in Cranbrook
Entertainment
Bringing history to life at Creston Museum
Business
Paddle and Portage offers new way to explore Creston Valley
Lifestyle
Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival slated for April 10