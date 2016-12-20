  • Connect with Us

Town learns of plans to celebrate Canada’s 150th

  • Creston updated Dec 20, 2016 at 2:49 PM

Year-long series of events designed to recognize importance of agriculture and arts in Creston.

QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016

  • B.C. posted Dec 31, 2016 at 10:00 AM

How well do you know the news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016

  • B.C.  updated Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16 PM

A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.

Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.

  • B.C. updated Dec 30, 2016 at 11:28 AM

Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma

Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston

  • B.C. updated Dec 30, 2016 at 10:11 AM

Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato are charged with possessing an alien species without a permit

Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter

  • Canada updated Dec 29, 2016 at 11:56 AM

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

  • posted Dec 31, 2016 at 10:11 PM

