Icy roads bad news for Creston Valley drivers

  • Creston updated Jan 3, 2017 at 1:58 PM

Creston RCMP responded to 68 calls for service from December 19-25.

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal

  • B.C.  updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:51 PM

NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules

RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million

  • B.C.  updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:54 AM

Federal and provincial governments have yet to release final costs.

Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap

  • B.C. posted Jan 4, 2017 at 1:00 PM

BC Hydro expects demand to remain high as long as mercury stays below zero

$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 12:14 PM

