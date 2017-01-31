  • Connect with Us

Town Council gets food update

  • Creston updated Jan 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM

Town of Creston staff and Creston Town Council focused heavily on the 2017-2018 budget and completion of the Official Community Plan.

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC posted Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters

  • B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan

Not just for women, but for all of humanity

  • Creston updated Jan 31, 2017 at 11:06 AM

Creston Psychologist Deanna Rumohr, on leave from School District 8 to pursue her doctorate in Philadelphia, discussed her experiences.

Former PCSS teacher leaves behind invaluable war-time remembrances

  • Creston posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Advance publisher reviewed the long-awaited book written by a former Creston teacher, the late Sigurd Askevold.

When you see your shadow

  • Creston updated Jan 31, 2017 at 10:41 AM

Spending February getting in shape for all the March outdoor activities will help offset pulled muscles and other afflictions.

Banner hung on Kellie Leitch's constituency office calls on the MP to resign

  • updated Feb 1, 2017 at 12:11 PM

Banner calls on MP Kellie Leitch to resign

