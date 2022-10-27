Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaTerrorism

Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Kingsley Ross Hill shares the true story of friendship with a bird in Jerry the Magpie. (Submitted)
Creston author to host book signing this Saturday

Vern Hickson, a local veteran, pins the first poppy of the year on Arnold DeBoon. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Legion presents first poppy to launch 2022 campaign

Angel Flight East Kootenay got a Cessna 414A plane in December, 2021, with funding from the Regional District of East Kootenay. The reliability of the new plane has been attributed to increased flight numbers in 2022. (Submitted by Brent Bidston)
‘We love doing it’: Angel Flight seeing increased need in the East Kootenays

Rosamund Moore, second from right, poses with family members Justine Keirn, Anika Keirn, and Lachlan Keirn along with Mayor Ron Toyota at the celebratory opening of the Dwight and Rosamund Moore Community Wetland. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston restores reservoir, opens new community wetland