A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Horses burst through the soaring flames of night-time bonfires in a dramatic annual festival in this small Spanish town. The bonfires are called “luminarias,” and the Las Luminarias festival is believed to be centuries-old. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

VIDEO: Locals ride horses through fires as Spanish festival makes comeback

Las Luminarias celebrates Spain’s patron saint of animals

The streets of Spanish village San Bartolome de Pinares were filled with smoke Sunday (Jan. 16), the glow of burning wood and the clatter of trotting hooves in celebrating an annual festival.

Known as Las Luminarias, the festival celebrates Saint Anthony, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

-AP video/Iain Sullivan and Alicia Leon

WATCH ALSO: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Festival

Previous story
VIDEO: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand

Just Posted

Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums on Monday. File photo
Two adults and a newborn killed in vehicle collision near Castlegar

Brent Kennedy Elementary has not had potable water since 2017. Photo: Tyler Harper
West Kootenay elementary school set to have clean water for first time in 5 years

The death occurred at the Castlegar & District Community Services Society’s homeless shelter operating in the yellow building pictured here. The shelter has since moved to a new location. Photo: Betsy Kline
Coroner rules Castlegar shelter death as accidental

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?