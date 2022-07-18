Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

André Boisclair sentenced to 2 years in jail, plus 2 years probation

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail for two sex assaults. Boisclair, who assaulted two young men in their early 20s, will also serve two years probation.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

politiciansPoliticsQuebecsexual assault

Previous story
VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Just Posted

Jessica Ogden is the winner of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Jessica Ogden recipient of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

Photo: South Columbia SAR
Three injured, one serious, after multiple-ATV crash near Ymir

The Creston Valley Hospital. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)
Creston Valley Hospital emergency department closed tonight

Clark Hills is wanted by police. He was last seen in Creston, BC. (Creston RCMP)
UPDATED: Man wanted by Creston RCMP arrested