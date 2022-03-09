Video explores B.C. heritage home before it was destroyed in gas explosion

Footage shows how much care was taken to preserve heritage of Lakeshore home

A beautiful piece of Penticton history has been lost to fire but a realtor’s video touring the home forever captures the beauty of this gorgeous landmark.

On March 7, the historic Warren House at 434 Lakeshore Drive was levelled in an apparent gas explosion. All that is left of the 110-year-old home is a mound of charred rubble. The blaze took 110 years of history and memories with it.

It’s a loss for the family who lived there as well as for the community, said many on social media. People have been sharing their memories of the stately-looking home. One woman remembers playing at the Warren House as a child and picking chestnuts from the trees in the huge backyard. Another person recalled being babysat there. Others have shared memories of walking by the Warren House admiring its beauty and dreaming of owning or living in such a stunning waterfront home.

A family purchased the Warren House in 2018 and put hundreds of hours into preserving and restoring its original character. They turned the home into a successful bed and breakfast for a time.

The website for the bed and breakfast shows the stunning interior, including elegant bedrooms and bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and a closed-in porch overlooking the lake. Check out the website here.

The house was put up for sale in 2020. It’s then realtor Sergei Sinicin of Neuhouzz Real Estate Group created a video where he tours the heritage home.

The Penticton Museum currently has an exhibit called Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage where Warren House and its history is featured.

The Warren House was built in 1912 for James John (J.J.) Warren, president of the Kettle Valley Railway. He would live in the Lakeshore home with his wife Annie and their five children.

Warren’s House was built during a time when Lakeshore and the surrounding area were experiencing a boom due to the construction of the KVR. The KVR brought jobs to the area and provided important transportation connections.

Warren House was built at the same time as the CP Railway Station at Penticton wharf at the base of Martin Street and Lakeshore. It was also when the Incola Hotel, a luxury hotel owned by the CPR was started in the 100 block of Lakeshore.

Warren House was built for Kettle Valley Railway president JJ Warren where he and his wife and five children lived. (Penticton Museum)

Warren House was built for Kettle Valley Railway president JJ Warren where he and his wife and five children lived. (Penticton Museum)

Lakeshore Drive is Penticton’s most iconic location for both residents and tourists. It is the most visited street in the city. Many have walked past the Warren House and admired its beauty and design.

The cause of the fire is related to a gas explosion said Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson, but added they don’t know the details of what happened.

Heritage

Previous story
Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh
Next story
VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Just Posted

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston Community Seed Bank Society aims to enhance food security

Lee Page started the campaign at Kurtis’ No Frills in honour of his wife Kim, saying, “One small act of kindness can change the world when it’s multiplied by many.” After Lee passed away in July 2020, store owner Kurtis MacGillivray and his staff committed to carrying on the annual fundraiser for cancer care at the hospital in Trail. Photo: Trail Times
Fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary cancer patients now underway

The Creston Valley Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Erickson Elementary School for their Forest Friday Program to help with the costs of bussing students to different locations for outdoor education. Rotary members Jason Meidl and Gin Bergman posed with the class on March 3. (Submitted)
Rotary donation supports outdoor education program for Creston students

CÒIG will perform in Creston on Friday, March 11. (Courtesy of coig.ca)
Creston Concert Society presents first live performance of the year