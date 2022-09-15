(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Lit: Speaking Out About Banning Books

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service

The Teck Trail groundwater treatment plant has been in operation since 2017. Photo: Teck.com
Trail smelter awarded $1.98M in leaky water tanks case

The 151-kilometre ride boasts beautiful views of the lake and valley. (Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Creston)
Bikers to pedal away Oct. 1 on Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo