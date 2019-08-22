Black Press Career Fair underway in Cranbrook at Days Inn

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is underway, today, Thursday, Oct. 22, in Cranbrook.

Companies, organizations and schools based in the Kootenays, B.C. and Western Canada are on hand looking for employees to fill that need.

Golden Life is a senior living provider that services the Kootenay region. The company is building a new residence facility in Cranbrook that will create more than 60 new jobs.

“We’re looking for the kind of person who is interested in making a difference in the lives of others,” said Joyce Turner, Regional Manager for Golden Life. “We’ve got a wide range of roles, everything from hospitality roles right through to nursing.”

Golden Life is also looking for those who are wondering “’where do I go now with my career.’” Turner said.

Joy Lowe, from Landtran Systems is down from Edmonton. There are a lot of opportunities available for company drivers and owner operators. The family of seven companies is looking for owner-operators to run B.C. regional and long haul routes.

Lowe says LandTran is looking for people eager to find their right fit. “It’s a really good place to make connections and meet new people we otherwise have wouldn’t have those conversations with.”

At the Career Fair at the Days Inn in Cranbrook, 40 employers are on hand looking for people who will meet their staffing needs.

With Interior Health, the Canadian Armed Forces, WorkBC City of Cranbrook, Mike Wiegele Helicopter Ski, Golden Life, Fortis, Save-On, several BC-based colleges, and many more, the options abound for employment and education considerations.

Robyn Simpson with Fortis was on hand,and said Fortis has a number of jobs available in the Kootenays and Lower Mainland.

“A career with Fortis will take you anywhere you want to go,” Simpson said. “We have leadership development opportunities, in-house training and peer mentorship — we actually have folks from the field coming into the classroom and training young professionals for on the job experience.”

The Black Extreme Education and Career Fair runs today from 11 am to 3 pm, at the Days Inn, 600 Cranbrook Street North, Cranbrook BC