Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the royal family member.

1. He received his own Coat of Arms when he turned 18.

2. Prince Harry is the first of the royal family to have been in active combat since his uncle, Prince Andrew.

3. He met his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on a blind date.

4. The couple stepped back from their royal duties.

5. Prince Harry was inspired to create The Invictus Games after watching the U.S. Warrior Games.

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Pope Francis Says Religion Can’t Justify the ‘Evil’ of War

Just Posted

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service

The Teck Trail groundwater treatment plant has been in operation since 2017. Photo: Teck.com
Trail smelter awarded $1.98M in leaky water tanks case

The 151-kilometre ride boasts beautiful views of the lake and valley. (Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Creston)
Bikers to pedal away Oct. 1 on Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

When it comes to the climate crisis, there is a need for education reform. (Pixabay)
E-Tips: Student Motivated Education