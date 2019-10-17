YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

The video is from Virtual Railfan and is located outside the railway museum for train viewing. (YouTube)

Turns out the cam outside the Revelstoke Railway Museum is not only for viewing trains, but also bears.

A popular video on YouTube from earlier this month shows a grizzly bear crossing the railway tracks outside the museum and across Victoria Road during a rainy night.

As of Oct. 15, the video has almost 16,000 views.

The video is from Virtual Railfan, which operates on subscriptions. A live feed can also be accessed on YouTube through the Railway Museum’s webpage.

Virtual Railfan has 73 cams in 45 locations in four countries. The cam was installed in Revelstoke last year and was the first location in Canada.

In the end, the video begs the question: why did the grizzly bear cross the tracks?

Perhaps as one YouTuber commented, “because it was the chickens night off.”

