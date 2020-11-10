Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

Kevin, the broken-winged Canada goose, has warmed his way into the hearts of locals and visitors alike but now that winter is coming, this fine-feathered friend is in trouble.

Maybe you’ve seen Kevin, waddling around Okanagan Lake beach near the Peach, being fed mini-donuts or wading in the water near shore. He’s been ostracized from his gaggle of geese because of his broken wing.

So Kevin stands alone and with winter coming, his human friends like Dave Chuokalos are getting worried for his future.

“The first time I met Kevin was in April when he started following me around the water. The water was freezing but I was rehabbing my leg and here was this injured goose following me everywhere,” said Chuokalos, who has taken up a friendship with the broken-winged bird and visits him at the lake multiple times a week.

Kevin has been hanging out at Okanagan Lake with a broken wing since at least April, 2020. (Monique Tamminga)

“While I was out in the water, someone called out to me and said, ‘That’s Kevin. Everyone knows Kevin.’” And it turns out lots of people do know Kevin. He gained a following this summer, with his broken wing and gentle demeanor.

“He’s very friendly. This summer everyone was buying him mini-donuts. One woman has gotten so close to him, she can pet him,” said Chuokalos.

Rescue groups in the area are also aware of Kevin. A lot of people are rooting for their fine feathered friend.

“Now we are going into winter and he’s going to either starve or freeze to death if he’s left out here,” said Chuokalos, while feeding Kevin on Monday.

Chuokalos is hoping Kevin can find a safe place to live for winter.

“I’m hoping there is a farm out there or an animal rescue that can take him in for the winter,” Chuokalos pleads. “I can’t bear to see him suffer and die here. All the other geese have left him because of his wing and they pick at him if he tries to join them.”

Kevin’s only feathered friends are the ducks who call Okanagan Lake home, he said.

READ MORE: Zippy the dog needs surgery

Plus, Kevin can’t fly. He tries but can only get about a foot or so before having to come back down.

Last winter, Okanagan Lake froze about a metre out from shore. Chuokalos worries he could break a leg or freeze if he stays.

Chuokalos and his wife Maureen have been visiting Kevin a couple times a week since April. Others visit him regularly too.

All Chuokalos has to do is call Kevin’s name and he comes waddling over.

“You can’t help but like this little guy,” said Chuokalos.

Nobody knows how Kevin got his name. Or even if Kevin is a Kevin and not a Karen. Kevin is the bird in the popular Pixar movie Up, so that might be how he got his name.

“He’s just such a gentle thing who just really needs our help. I’d be willing to help in anyway I can to bring Kevin somewhere safe,” Chuokalos said.

READ MORE: Wild horses visit Okanagan home


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

animal welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.
Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

Quantum Cannabis had its grand opening in Creston on Nov. 5. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Editorial: New business is better than no business

“You may not indulge in cannabis, but what’s more of an eyesore: a business that is operating within its legal rights? Or a vacant building?”

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. File photo
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

COVID-19. Image: CDC
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Most Read