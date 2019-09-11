VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Passengers on board Swoop airlines flight 312 watched this frightening scene after the plane hit a flock of birds after leaving Abbotsford International Airport yesterday morning.

The plane struck the birds shortly after taking off and were force re-route and make an emergency landing back at the airport.

People around the city claimed the aircraft made a booming sound after hitting the birds and some witnessed the flames seen in the video above.

The pilots were able to land the plane without further incident.

