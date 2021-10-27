VIDEO: Grand Forks dancers throw down Halloween challenge

Danna O’Donnell hosted the shoot at her Nursery Road barn Friday, Oct. 22. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Gazette’s Laurie Tritschler (front, centre) clutches his camera as dancing zombies draw nearer. From L-R are Vanessa Reyes-Golding and Melanie Shenstone (front), Alicia Longstaff and Nicole Hulbert (middle) and Izabell Mattick (back). Photo: Sarah Leslie (L-R) Darwin and Sarah Leslie review footage of Les Folles Jambettes’ dance performance with videographer Andreas Tomaszewski Friday, Oct. 22. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (Front R-L) Les Folles Jambettes Izabell Mattick, Nicole Hulbert, Melanie Shenstone, Vanessa Reyes-Golding, Sarah and Darwin Leslie, Alicia Longstaff, Lori Barrett and Danna O’Donnell (back) strike a scary pose on the barn loft set of the troupe’s Thriller music video. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (Front R-L) Les Folles Jambettes Izabell Mattick, Nicole Hulbert, Melanie Shenstone, Vanessa Reyes-Golding, Sarah and Darwin Leslie, Alicia Longstaff, Lori Barrett and Danna O’Donnell (back) strike a scary pose on the barn loft set of the troupe’s Thriller music video. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Darwin and Sarah Leslie were all smiles on the set of the troupe’s ‘Thriller’ music video Friday, Oct. 22 — when they weren’t dancing, that is. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Alicia Longstaff casts a piercing glare at the camera. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Trick or Treaters in Grand Forks and Christina Lake are invited to take part in this weekend’s special Halloween dance challenge.

The trick will be to perform a 30-second sequence to the beat of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The treat, a $100 cash prize, will go the contestant or contestants with the smoothest moves, according to the organizers at local Can Can troupe, Les Folles Jambettes (Jambettes).

READ MORE: Greenwood fire dept. to host Halloween fundraiser

READ MORE: Grand Forks Rotary Club scraps Halloween bonfire

The challenge is open to anyone brave enough not only to film their attempts at the footwork, devilishly choreographed by the Jambettes’ Melanie Shenstone, but to then share it on social media. If that sounds worthy of the troupe’s name, “the crazy-legged girls,” the dancers said the real challenge will be to unite the community through dance.

Community bonds are starting to fray amid frustrations amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shenstone explained. What better way to heal the rift than for everyone to get their dance on?

“The idea is that this can be done by anyone, at any age, in any group,” Jambette Sarah Leslie explained when she cajoled The Gazette’s full-time staff into participating Friday, Oct. 15. A further 18 groups have followed suit, filming numbers later compiled to form what Leslie called “an online community flash mob.”

Contestants are asked to film their own routine and post it on the Jambettes’ Facebook page, where dancers can follow Shenstone’s easy-to-follow how-to video. Costumes are welcome, but not mandatory.

The prize will go to the dance video that gets the most likes by the time the challenge closes at Halloween midnight.

For inspiration, the Jambettes filmed their own rendition at a special barn loft shoot Friday, Oct. 22.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksHalloween