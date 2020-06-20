VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

B.C. residents are encouraged to head outdoors to cheer for the 2020 high school graduates at 8:20 p.m. (Pixabay)

Want to help 2020 high school grads across B.C. mark their special day amid the pandemic? Join Premier John Horgan in a province-wide cheer for the graduating class of 2020 at 8:20 p.m. PST on Saturday, June 20.

High school graduation is a milestone for young students but the class of 2020 has had an unusual year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; most are missing out on the traditional rites of passage such as a convocation ceremony and prom.

On June 15, Horgan declared the week of June 13-20 to be Graduation Week and, in a radio interview, encouraged residents to help the graduates mark their achievement with a cheer at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. The announcement came after the City of Port Coquitlam declared a grad week and evening cheer for June 20 at the request of students in School District 43.

Join us in a province-wide Grad 2020 Shout Out on June 20, 2020 at 8:20pm. Make some noise and help grads around the province celebrate. #portmoody pic.twitter.com/tQDqSxNBqq — City of Port Moody (@CityofPoMo) June 18, 2020

I know it's disappointing for BC's 2020 graduates to not be celebrating together in-person, but all of us are celebrating your success and your future. We're proud to proclaim this Graduation Week in British Columbia! pic.twitter.com/h73vZJMyH0 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) June 16, 2020

“I know it’s disappointing for B.C.’s 2020 graduates to not be celebrating together in-person but all of us are celebrating your success and your future,” the premier tweeted.

Help your local Grade 12 students celebrate their achievements and send them off with a big cheer.

