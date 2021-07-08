A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

VIDEO: Bear interrupts man’s run in Metro Vancouver park

Bear has been spotted multiple times at Burnaby Lake Park

A runner got more than he bargained for when he spotted a bear on a run in a Burnaby park this week.

In a post shared Tuesday (July 6), Twitter user @kmwhitter said he was “heading for a run at Burnaby Lake when wildlife impedes the journey.”

The bear appeared to wander around boardwalk for a bit before hopping up on its back paws to look out over the railing.

According to Burnaby Lake Park, there have been a few recent bear sightings in the park near the Rowing Pavilion, the Wildlife Rescue Association building and now on the boardwalk.

The park is asking people to take care if they spot a bear with a few tips:

  • Never surprise a bear: make noise, talk loudly or wear a bear bell.
  • If you see a bear, stay back 100 metres
  • Never approach a bear and change your route.
  • If you encounter a bear, stay calm and slowly back away.
  • Help others stay safe by letting them know if there is one ahead so they can change routes.
  • Ensure your pet is on a leash.
  • Report your sighting to WildSafeBC.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife

Previous story
BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition
Next story
Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Just Posted

Morris Flowers has offered some advice on gardening in the Creston Valley. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
The best plants to add to your garden this year

Creston students Riley, Julia, Kennedy, Ezra, and Benjamin are the newest managers of the local mini golf course. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Young entrepreneurs take over management of Creston Mini Golf

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston byelection to be held this fall

The Creston Legion has re-opened to the public. (File photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Legion plans phased re-opening