Victoria reclaims place among top spots to visit in annual Conde Nast readers’ choice awards

Victoria is the second best small city to visit according to the 35th annual Conde Nast reader awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Visitors call Victoria the second-best small city to visit in the latest Conde Nast Traveler readers’ choice awards.

Victoria was ranked ahead of destinations such as San Sebastian, Spain, Cambridge, United Kingdom and Salzberg, Austria in the international publication’s 35th annual reader awards. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico earned the top spot. Victoria was also named the No. 2 Best Small City in 2017.

“It is an honour for our destination to be named by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 2 Best Small City. Conde Nast Traveler is an established and reputable publication. The world-class hotels, restaurants, and attractions for which Greater Victoria is known will reach a wide audience through this ranking,” Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey said in a release.

“I would also like to congratulate the Magnolia Hotel & Spa and their general manager Bill Lewis on their award. The Magnolia is an amazing property and a major asset for Greater Victoria.”

The Magnolia Hotel & Spa was named No. 14 Best Hotel in Canada.

“We are immensely proud of the dedication and resilience our team has shown over the past few years and to receive this recognition, as well as being named to Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards earlier in the year is a true testament to them,” Magnolia general manager Bill Lewis said. “We pride ourselves on connecting with guests and personalizing their stay down to the smallest detail. As we enter our 25th year in 2023, we are honoured that our guests chose to vote for us and appreciate the service that we offer.”

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running in the travel industry.

The publication says hundreds of thousands of respondents submitted ratings between April 1 and June 30 with resulting candidates judged on a set of criteria relevant to their category, based on a standard five-point scale.

Read the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards here.

