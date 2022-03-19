Grade 4 and 5 students from Little Mountain elementary move a log off to the side in a Chilliwack forest on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Monday, March 21, 2022 is International Day of Forests. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 20 to 26

International Day of Forests, Waffle Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Introverts’ Week and International Ideas Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, March 20: International Dy of Happiness, World Storytelling Day, Snowman Burning Day, Ravioli Day.

Monday, March 21: World Down Syndrome Day, International Day of Forests, Common Courtesy Day.

Tuesday, March 22: World Water Day, International Goof Off Day, As Young As You Feel Day.

Wednesday, March 23: Puppy Day, Atheist Day, World Maths Day, Chip And Dip Day.

Thursday, March 24: World Tuberculosis Day, Flatmates’ Day, Chocolate-Covered Raisin Day.

Friday, March 25: International Waffle Day, Pecan Day, Lobster Newburg Day.

Saturday, March 26: Epilepsy Awareness Day (Purple Day), Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, Good Hair Day, Wear a Hat Day, Spinach Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

