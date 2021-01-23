Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 is International Lego Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 24 to 30

Lego Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day and Puzzle Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Get Organized Month and Be Kind to Food Servers Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 24: Belly Laugh Day, Beer Can Appreciation Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day.

Monday, Jan. 25: Opposite Day, Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, Irish Coffee Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 26: Australia Day, Spouse’s Day, Peanut Brittle Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 27: Chocolate Cake Day, National Geographic Day, World Breast Pumping Day, e-Day.

Thursday, Jan. 28: International Lego Day, Fun at Work Day, Kazoo Day, Blueberry Pancake Day.

Friday, Jan. 29: Puzzle Day, Corn Chip Day, Curmudgeons’ Day.

Saturday, Jan. 30: Croissant Day, Seed Swap Day, Inane Answering Message Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Most Read