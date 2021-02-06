Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Black History Month, as well as Flirting Week and Condom Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 7: Send a Card to a Friend Day, Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day.

Monday, Feb. 8: Laugh and Get Rich Day, Clean Out Your Computer Day, Kite Flying Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Toothache Day, Pizza Day, Read in the Bathtub Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Umbrella Day, Plimsoll Day, Cream Cheese Brownie Day.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Fat Thursday, Make a Friend Day, Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day.

Friday, Feb. 12: Darwin Day, Lost Penny Day, No One Eats Alone Day.

Saturday, Feb. 13: World Radio Day, Tortellini Day, Get a Different Name Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

